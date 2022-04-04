Property Taxation

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Real property owners screaming on the valuations Property Tax Department sent.

Before protesting remember - property owners are required to provide valuations to Real Property Tax Department.

Check thoroughly that no property close to yours has been sold for a high price higher than the valuation of your property even higher than the valuation you are protesting.

Don’t let the dog bite his tail.

JESSICA SMITH

Nassau,

April 1, 2022.