Property Taxation

EDITOR, The Tribune.
Real property owners screaming on the valuations Property Tax Department sent.
Before protesting remember - property owners are required to provide valuations to Real Property Tax Department.
Check thoroughly that no property close to yours has been sold for a high price higher than the valuation of your property even higher than the valuation you are protesting.
Don’t let the dog bite his tail.
JESSICA SMITH
Nassau,
April 1, 2022.
