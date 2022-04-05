Carissa Culmer ‘Lived In Perpetual Fear’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

SENATE President LaShell Adderley remembered the life and tragedy of Carissa Culmer yesterday, saying in the months before her death she lived in perpetual fear as the man responsible for her alleged abuse enjoyed life despite an active warrant for his arrest.

Afraid to go out and afraid to be seen in public, Ms Adderley said the mother of one believed she was denied justice as she was never advised that the warrant for her accuser was satisfied.

Culmer was found hanging by a cord from the ceiling in a room at a hotel on West Bay Street last month in what is suspected a suicide.

In the wake of the tragedy, Clayton Fernander, who was acting commissioner at the time, said police investigated two domestic violence complaints from Culmer last year and in both instances the suspect was charged.

He said in one instance, a man was charged and sentenced to probation and in the other case, the victim withdrew the charges, he said.

His comments to reporters at the time came in the wake of backlash after Culmer’s death.

Yesterday, the Senate president reflected on Culmer’s character and recounted the months before her death.

“Since I last sat on March 10, 2022, The Bahamas lost a mother, adopted daughter, adopted sister, adopted niece and my friend,” Ms Adderley said in the Senate. “She was a beautiful well-mannered lady with a quick smile and a grateful heart. Carissa Culmer dearly loved the Lord and her only child. She was the kind of young lady who, although discouraged at times with the vicissitudes of life, saw her glass as half full.

“We often spoke with optimism of her future dreams, goals, aspirations and the possibility of her starting a new life in Canada. I don’t know what happened on that fateful evening of 10th March 2022, but I sympathise with the pain and anguish she must have experienced during her final moments on earth.

“Immediately prior to her demise, Carissa was heartbroken because despite our best efforts, she could not obtain justice in her matter against her alleged abuser. She was profoundly disappointed that despite taking her matter to court and detailing the violence she experienced, including being (allegedly) beaten, choked, kicked, and threats of death, the accused was sentenced to a mere 12 months’ probation with failure to comply resulting in six months at the Bahamas Department of Corrections.

“In mid-December 2021, a warrant of arrest was issued for the suspect for failing to attend court. Until Carissa’s demise in March 2022, the alleged suspect was in plain sight, active on social media, partying and enjoying life meanwhile Carissa was never advised that the warrant for his arrest was satisfied. For three long months, she lived in perpetual fear for her safety — afraid to go out, afraid to be seen and afraid to be in public. Again, she strongly believed she was denied justice and protection under the law.”

Ms Adderley said this incident as well as several others in recent months highlights the need for change.