Churches Hope To Be Full For Easter

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander said church leaders hope to have services at 100 percent capacity during Easter once COVID-19 cases remain low.

Asked yesterday if the current trend continues, does the council expect that churches will be allowed to operate at 100 percent, he replied: “We expect so.”

The Ministry of Health and Wellness had announced earlier that restrictions on churches have been further relaxed, allowing them to operate at 75 percent seating capacity.

This comes amid weeks of low daily COVID-19 cases, with just four new cases recorded on April 3 bringing the nation’s toll to 33,313 since the start of the pandemic. Eleven people are in hospital with the virus.

While speaking to reporters yesterday, Bishop Fernander expressed optimism for ensuring safety.

“The government has been consistent in what they have promised us,” he said. “We went to 75 percent because if everything held safe we would shift to that and Easter is the period when we are to go to 100 percent if the number remains safe. I see there was a fluctuation. This might have been the first week or second week we were over ten – the rate of infection is still low and so I believe wearing the mask in the environment with the sanitation protocols, we can (guarantee) safe worship.”

In February, it was reported that church services in New Providence and Grand Bahama were allowed to have a maximum seating capacity of 50 percent as opposed to the previous 25 percent occupancy limit.

Last year, the BCC president told The Tribune the council felt certain restrictions on churches made no sense, especially considering the many political events that were being held with only minimal constraints.