One Dead As Two Shooting Victims Found In Doorway

ONE man is dead and another is in hospital after a shooting off Malcolm Road.

Superintendent Audley Peters said a shooting was reported to the police control room last night in the area of Malcolm Bend off Malcolm Road east around 9pm.

Responding officers found two men lying in the doorway of a home with gunshot wounds.

EMS pronounced one of the men dead at the scene and the other victim was taken to hospital. His condition was not known up to press time.

“The details of this incident are somewhat sketchy so at this time we’ll reserve comment on... how this event occurred,” Supt Peters said, however he appealed to the public to come forward with information that could help the case.

This double shooting took place the day after a man in his mid-20s was shot and killed at a barber shop on Sunday and after a spate of homicides in recent weeks.

Supt Peters said police are working hard to solve these cases, adding that regarding a homicide that took place on March 27, two suspects have been charged and are expected to be arraigned in court this morning.

He said during Operation Ceasefire, a suspect was also arrested on Sunday in connection with another murder investigation. Police said a pistol and marijuana were found when the suspect was arrested at a home on Linkford Street.

“We are resolute in our efforts as we combat these incidents, our officers are dedicated to the task and they are committed to completing each matter with the thorough investigation that these incidents require,” Supt Peters said.

Anyone with information on these incidents or any other crime is asked to call police at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328- TIPS (8477).