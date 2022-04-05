Ub North To Host Event On Sustainability

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE University of the Bahamas North will host the third Sustainable Grand Bahama Conference this week.

The event will be held Thursday to Saturday.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis will deliver the keynote address during the opening of the event, which is being held virtually under the theme, “Diversifying and Expanding Our Economy”.

Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis will make a presentation on Saturday.

Dr Ian Strachan, president of UB North, said the conference is free and will bring together international and local experts, public, private and civic leaders.

“As the world continues to navigate a global pandemic and prepares to return to normalcy, world economies must innovate to assist in the recovery. The Bahamian economy is similarly challenged with finding innovative methods to move the country forward to a more promising economic future for its citizens,” he said.

He said UB remains committed to providing leadership on the most pressing concerns of the nation.

This conference, Dr Strachan said, will explore diversification and adaptation as mechanisms to secure a sustainable future for present and future generations.

“We are truly grateful that this year’s conference has attracted so many excellent industry leaders, scientists, scholars, and policy makers. This is just the type of exchange we hope to achieve. The panels will explore mental health, education policy, entrepreneurship, tourism, technological innovation, sustainable agriculture, alternative energy, water security, and so much more.”

Dr Strachan also announced that UB North will be creating an anthology of the best presentations from this year and the previous two conferences. He said it is important that UB continues to make the knowledge it creates available to as many as possible.

Dean of Faculty Dr Andrew Moxey said in addition to economic and policy discussions, this year’s conference features international and local natural scientists, environmental scientists, and marine scientists who will present and discuss their findings on research that has been and is currently being conducted right on Grand Bahama.

“As you know over the past 10 to 20 years the coastline, forests, and freshwater aquifers, and marine systems around Grand Bahama have been subjected to a number of acute and repeated stresses. These extremes have disrupted the delicate balance that has maintained some of our most valuable natural resources,” he stated.

He said several scientific presentations will focus on the extent of these disturbances, and to document and study the recovery profiles of some of these systems.

He noted that topics to be covered are community-based conch management, opportunities in the marijuana or cannabis economy, ground water resources post Hurricane Dorian, freshwater resources, and with focus on research opportunities for climate resilience.

Those interested in the conference can register at www.sustainablegb.org. The first day of the conference and opening will be live streamed via UB’s Facebook page.