Dpm’S Vacation Rental ‘Law Breaking’ Concern

The Government is aiming to roll-out a vacation rental register that could ultimately feature 10,000 properties in time for the May Budget, the deputy prime minister said yesterday, as he voiced concern over “law breaking” by some owners.

Chester Cooper, also minister of tourism, investments and aviation, told reporters before the weekly Cabinet meeting that the Davis administration will “look into” the renting of boats and vehicles to guests by vacation home renters who lack the necessary licences and permits to do so.

Suggesting that such practices were especially prevalent in the Family Islands, the deputy prime minister added that the Government was planning to amend the law so that VAT is levied on the full value of the rental rather than just the commission paid to sites such as Airbnb and VRBO.

Mr Cooper, estimating that there are between 7,000 to 10,000 vacation rental properties in The Bahamas, said the Davis administration will “seek to regulate first” and register those listed on Airbnb because they were smaller in number and easier to do. Pointing out that VRBO had an especially strong Bahamas presence, he added that the registration would then move on to all other platforms and those advertised “over-the-counter” via the Internet and What’s App.

Affirming that the law and taxation will apply to all, the deputy prime minister said it was hypocritical of foreign property and vacation rental owners to both complain about taxes and the quality of infrastructure when failing to pay the former meant there was no financing to upgrade the latter.

Reiterating much of what he said at last year’s Exuma Business Outlook conference, Mr Cooper said: “I foreshadowed that the Government would look to tax in a meaningful way vacation rentals. There is already a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbnb, and at the moment we are collecting VAT on the fee that vacation homes would pay. We are seeking to make an amendment so that the VAT applies to the entire amount of vacation rentals.”

However, the situation described by Mr Cooper was supposed to have been addressed by the Minnis administration in the original 2021-2022 Budget passed by the previous Parliament in June. It sought to extract an extra $31m annually from the vacation rental market by “levelling the playing field” as it related to taxation.

The VAT Act was changed to make clear to Airbnb and its competitors that taxes must be levied “on the full value of the rental”, rather than just the commission paid to their platforms. “We are amending the law to clarify that all vacation home marketplaces, such as Airbnb and VRBO, are required to pay VAT on rentals and commissions,” ex-prime minister, Dr Hubert Minnis, said then.

Meanwhile, Mr Cooper yesterday charged: “We are also concerned about the breaking of the law by many persons who do vacation rentals, particularly in some of the islands like Exuma and Abaco and elsewhere, where they offer rental cars, they offer rental boats without the relevant licences, so we’re looking into that.

“We’re going to seek to register, as hotels are required to register, all of the vacation rental houses throughout the country. That’s a process currently being undertaken by the Hotel Licensing Department under the policy oversight of parliamentary secretary John Pinder from my ministry.

“That is something that has been several months in the making, and we’re almost at the stage where we’re able to roll this out, hopefully in time for the Budget debate.” Mr Cooper estimated that there are around 7,000 to 10,000 vacation rental properties in The Bahamas, and he pledged: “Ultimately the law will apply to all.”

The deputy prime minister also said 10 percent VAT would be levied on every rental regardless of whether the property owner meets the VAT registration threshold of $100,000 in annual revenues or not. He added that Airbnb was currently levying, and collecting on the Government’s behalf, VAT even if the property owner is not a VAT registrant.

And Mr Cooper also asserted that there was unlikely to be “a significant impact on demand” from vacation rental clients now having to pay an increased rate via 10 percent VAT. Instead, he described it as a “win-win”, as more formal regulation and oversight will enable Bahamians to receive government assistance to participate in the industry, thereby increasing local ownership, while the Government benefits from tax revenues generated.

“I take a view that we must do both,” Mr Cooper said, when asked whether vacation rentals would be negatively impacted by higher taxation and regulation. He added that the Government would seek to assist Bahamian vacation rental owners via the likes of the Small Business Development Centre (SBDC), Bahamas Entrepreneurial Venture Fund and Tourism Development Corporation.

“But in the meantime we must render to Caesar what is due to Caesar,” the deputy prime minister said, “and many of these vacation rentals, the money is paid into an account abroad. They come in, bring their food and there is very little economic impact left for the community where vacation rentals exist.

“It has to be an equitable distribution, and we’re simply asking for 10 percent, which is the VAT paid by the vacation renter. The impact, if there’s an increase in the cost of the vacation rental, we don’t think that will significantly impact demand and, therefore, this is going to be a win-win. A win-win for the individual doing the renting, because of the support provided by the government agencies, and a win for us because of the taxes collected.

“Let me say to you that I have had experience with foreigners who own homes in the Family Islands, and who complain about things like property taxes and complain about VAT, but also complain about the state of the infrastructure,” Mr Cooper added.

“They complain about the roads, they complain about the water, they complain about the electricity, they complain about the state of the airport, and my response is: How do you expect us to fix these things if you don’t want to pay taxes? It has to be equitable, and this is what we’re going to ensure will be done.”

Mr Cooper said vacation rentals enable The Bahamas to increase its room inventory without relying on the construction of new resorts, while providing visitors with authentic community-based experiences that a growing segment of the travel market craves.