Two Dead After Separate Shootings

Two men are dead after separate shooting incidents on Tuesday night.
In the first incident, at around 10pm, a man was reportedly watching a basketball game on Cynthia Mother Pratt Park in the Second Street area, when an armed man approached and shot him several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second incident happened on Sutton Street off Kemp Road shortly before midnight. Officers were called to a shooting incident and found a man lying outside the front door of a home with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with their investigations into these incidents and other criminal matters, to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.
Comments
Sickened 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
I wish the police would say if the people dying are gang members or related to gang members. Why the secrecy?
xtreme2x 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
subscribe to this channel. Thank you for subscribing.
Enjoy more of Fiery Pot Videos, click the link below and enjoy ursef https://www.youtube.com/c/FieryPotKit...">https://www.youtube.com/c/FieryPotKit...
John 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
There was a video circulating on social media where a police on Miami Beach was walking up on spring with a police dog and forcing them to walk in another direction. So this one guy comes up and says he’s not afraid of the dog and continues walking. The police grabs the young man by the neck and forcefully wrestled him to the ground and continues assaulting him. Then the dog joins in. But instead of attacking the student, who is on the ground, the dog bites the wicked and aggressive police who is now on top of the young man with his knee in his chest. The dog bites the policeman’s arm and refuses to let go until other police arrive. . . THE POINT: one day these young men ( not those who are already dead) will wake up and realize they are killing the wrong people. Despite the so called ‘gangs’ they are attacking their brothers and family and friends. Fellow Bahamians and brothers in the same struggle. And like that well trained dog who turned on his police handler, these young men will go after the ones who armed them and sent them to kill their own people. Those who conditioned them and taught them to kill without feelings or emotions. And many will be shocked to see what will happen. But it will be too late to call your own ‘Dawgs’ off!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID