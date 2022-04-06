Two Dead After Separate Shootings

Two men are dead after separate shooting incidents on Tuesday night.

In the first incident, at around 10pm, a man was reportedly watching a basketball game on Cynthia Mother Pratt Park in the Second Street area, when an armed man approached and shot him several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second incident happened on Sutton Street off Kemp Road shortly before midnight. Officers were called to a shooting incident and found a man lying outside the front door of a home with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with their investigations into these incidents and other criminal matters, to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.