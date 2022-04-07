Editorial: What Shall We Do To Stop Wave Of Murders?

IT is now ten days since Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis held an “urgent” conclave to address the sharp increase in murders.

He said at the time of that March 27 meeting: “I will have more to say on this issue in the coming days.”

The most recent of those days have seen even more murders. Since Sunday, five people have been killed.

On Tuesday night, a man was sitting in a park watching a basketball game when another man approached him and shot him dead.

Two hours later, another man was found lying dead outside the front door of a house with gunshot wounds.

On Monday, two men were shot – one died and the other was taken to hospital. They were both found lying in the doorway of a home.

And on Sunday, a man was killed at a barber shop.

Then last night, at about 10pm, word came to The Tribune of yet another murder.

The tide of killings has not relented.

This morning, the Office of the Prime Minister will hold a press briefing and it will be interesting to see if the government will be more forthcoming on its plans following that conclave.

There have been positive actions to report since then – such as the forum at AF Adderley school where a convict spoke to pupils about avoiding actions they might regret. After the stabbing at that school last month, it was a timely moment to remind the next generation of the two sets of consequences of crime – those suffered by victims, and those experienced by the criminals who are sent to jail. In each case, two families are often shattered – those who experience violence and perhaps the loss of a family member to murder, and those whose relative is locked away.

But the Prime Minister’s promise of speaking must still be upheld – and we await the detail of his plan to deal with this current wave of gang violence.

Every day that passes at present seems to end with more blood on our streets. We cannot wait too long.

Well done, Jamaal

Jamaal Rolle is a familiar figure to readers of The Tribune. His daily cartoon has been a long-standing feature of this page – and has featured too on the front page, such as when an island-wide blackout led to him being summoned to create a full-page cartoon showing then Minister Leslie Miller in the dark.

Over the past years, he has blossomed as one of the most in-demand artists in The Bahamas. When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited recently, it was Jamaal who presented them with a portrait.

He has deserved his success. He has combined hard work, talent and a modest attitude that has won him many plaudits, and many friends.

We are delighted to see such talent acknowledged, with his appointment as an ambassador-at-large for culture affairs. He is one of a number of appointments yesterday.

In celebrating his success, we also acknowledge that we regret he will no longer appear on this page as he moves to his new role. Today marks his final cartoon as he says farewell. He shall be missed. But we wish him all the best in his new post. We have no doubt his talent will continue to see him soar.