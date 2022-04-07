Nib Workers Vote To Strike

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE majority of Public Managers Union members yesterday voted in favour of taking industrial action against the National Insurance Board after 29 months of wrangling for resolution of outstanding issues.

Union members both in New Providence and the Family Islands cast ballots in a strike vote, which will allow the PMU to obtain a strike certificate from the Department of Labour.

While the official count from all of the islands had not been tallied up to press time, PMU President Cassandra Lewis said a preliminary count in New Providence showed that of around 100 ballots cast, only six members were opposed to striking.

This, she said, was sufficient evidence that members wanted to be compensated for the work they have done and are tired of waiting.

Mrs Lewis said the successful strike vote did not necessarily mean the union would strike, but it intended to use the right if there was not swift action from NIB.

"Why do we have to always fight for what we want?" Mrs Lewis said following the vote. "I would much rather be in the boardroom negotiating.

"If you say to me the board has no money and we all struggle together we can understand that. But it can't be business as usual. Show me that you don't have the money.

"But we are really hoping they would come to the table with a view to resolving the issues."

Asked if obtaining a strike certificate meant a strike was approaching, Mrs Lewis said: "If need be. Once we have the strike certificate in hand we will decide whether to go or not. We feel as if the vote spoke very clearly. The members want resolution and to be compensated for their services.

"For the first time in history we were deemed an essential service. We serviced the country (during the pandemic).

"We had already come to an agreement with only two items left to resolve. Then all of a sudden you decide you don't want that? That is unacceptable."

Regarding the number of votes, she said: "While we have to wait for the Family Islands we had over 100 votes today and only about six voted no."

Early last month Mrs Lewis said NIB had hired an inordinate number of people even while telling staff that the difficult fiscal environment will limit what it can agree to during industrial agreement negotiations.

The PMU's industrial agreement expired more than two years ago.

Minister of State responsible for NIB Myles Laroda could not be reached for comment up to press time. However, in early March he said he was optimistic that a new contract between the agency’s board and staff would soon be finalised even though negotiations between the two parties had stalled.

NIB’s old agreement with workers expired December 31, 2019.