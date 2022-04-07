Pintard Accused Of ‘Power Play’ Over Finance Reporting Act Debate

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder yesterday accused FNM Leader Michael Pintard of making a "power play" in Parliament last week, saying he did not agree to debating an amendment to the Financial Transactions Reporting Act, meaning it could not be passed in both chambers.

Mr Pinder claimed that while in the House of Assembly last Wednesday, Mr Pintard was overheard saying that he had to make a power play, hence his decision was not to agree to debate the bill, which is one of four financial services bills in a compendium up for debate. The remaining bills were passed yesterday in the Senate.

His assertion was immediately rebuffed by Free National Movement Senator Darren Henfield who insisted this was "hearsay".

Asked about the accusation levelled against him yesterday, Mr Pintard insisted this was an untruth and "childish and stupid".

"We should, however, also be debating A Bill For An Act To Amend The Financial Transactions Reporting Act if not for the actions of the leader of the opposition in that other place," Mr Pinder said in the Senate yesterday.

"For the benefit of members, especially the newer members in this place and that other place, I want to demonstrate how not to legislate for the interests of the Bahamian people. When the compendium of Financial Services Bills were tabled, the Financial Transactions Reporting (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was also supposed to be tabled, but unfortunately due to an administrative error in the Cabinet Office, to was not tabled at the same time.

"As is customary, consensus of the opposition in that other place was sought and received from the member for St Anne’s to debate the Financial Transactions Reporting (Amendment) Bill, with the others that were tabled prior. The leader of the opposition apparently must have had some point to prove, either to us as the government, or to that other leader, the member for Killarney, or maybe to the leader in waiting, in any event he was heard saying that he had to make a power play and decided they were not agreeing to debate the bill."

Mr Pinder added: "This is an unfortunate demonstration where political ego has got in the way of legislating for the Bahamian people. This is a true shame and the member should be embarrassed."

The comments led to a brief argument between the opposing senators.

When he was contacted yesterday, Mr Pintard told The Tribune that Mr Pinder's accusations were not in line with what happened.

"He is (mistaken) that he overheard or his colleagues overheard me say anything of the sort. It's (not true) and it’s childish and stupid," the Marco City MP said.

"I have always demonstrated that I support a deepening of democracy and a robust legislative agenda."

Mr Pintard noted that one draft of the bill was sent late in the evening while members of the opposition parliamentary caucus were in meetings and did not have a chance to view or discuss. He said another draft was sent the next morning, hours before debate was to take place.

Leader of Opposition Business in the House of Assembly, St Anne's MP Adrian White concurred that there were two early submissions of drafts for the Financial Transactions Reporting Amendment Bill 2022 during the evening before the House sat on Wednesday, March 30.

"Due to the premature distribution of these conflicting drafts by the government, the opposition could not be expected to adequately prepare for debate in advance of tabling,” Mr White said.

"At conclusion of the debate on the other financial legislation bills properly tabled in advance and debated on March 30 there was nothing that prevented the government adjourning the House to debate the Financial Transaction Reporting Amendment Bill 2022 to the next day on March 31. The Senate did not even sit on March 31. There is no reason for such reckless blame cast by the minister of legal affairs. Had the government done what was properly in their power to do, the Financial Transaction Reporting Amendment 2022 could have been debated in the House of Assembly on March 31 and in the Senate today, (yesterday) April 6. 2022."