‘Throw Tennis Coach Off Team For Bullying On Weight’

SOCIAL Services Minister Obie Wilchcombe said a coach accused of criticising a young tennis player’s weight ought to be let off the team if the claims are true.

According to local media, the 14-year-old player alleged that the coach made discouraging comments about her size while on a recent national team trip. The athlete, who was 13 at the time, said she was not allowed to play on the trip and thought the sport may not be for her and that she did not belong on the team as a result.

Asked to comment on the issue, Mr Wilchcombe said yesterday that “bullying is unacceptable” and “no one’s too fat to play anything”.

“If the coach is doing it and then what should others do? Coaches are to set examples.”

He also said: “No one’s too big. In fact, we should be encouraging. Why say that to someone? (The coach) should be penalised. (She) should be thrown from the team.”

He added: “I played on basketball teams, football teams, softball teams - we had big people playing. I find coaches to inspire, to ensure that you use your skill set. What is your skill set? What can you do as a part of the team? Teams work together….. If (the coach) did, if (the coach is) in fact guilty of what she claims, then (the coach) ought to be let off the team.

“She ought to be let off the team - that’s unacceptable. We’re getting ready to send our CARIFTA teams away. We’re encouraging them. I spoke about some of the greatness of our country already. How do we know what this child has to offer? Why discourage her and cause her psychological problems for the rest of her life where she should never feel as if she’s adequate? Why would you do that when (you) ought to be encouraging and lifting people?”