Nib Fund ‘Runs Out In 6 Years’: Laroda Says Report Warns Depletion Rate Has Increased

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

A NEW actuarial review of the National Insurance Board has predicted that the fund could be depleted by 2028 should officials neglect to take urgent action.

The 11th report of its kind, received by the Davis administration roughly three weeks ago, reduced the fund’s potential depletion timeline by one year, as the 10th review had made a prediction of 2029.

Myles Laroda, the state minister with responsibility for NIB, made the revelation yesterday, telling The Tribune he was of the view that the situation persisted as the board had run deficits for nearly six years.

It is also likely that the situation was compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tribune has not seen the report, with the minister directing this newspaper to NIB. However, its Chairman Philip McKenzie could not be reached, while a public relations official said the report had not yet been released.

However, Mr Laroda raised the shocking development as he made a case for the board’s tight financial position as it hopes to avoid industrial action by the Public Managers Union, which held a strike vote last week.

While the final results are unclear, PMU president Cassandra Lewis told The Tribune last week that a majority of union members voted in favour of striking.

With NIB’s actuarial review giving undesirable findings, Mr Laroda said he was hopeful that the union would accept a new offer the board made in response to their grievances.

The union has been wrangling with NIB for a new agreement for 29 months, according to Mrs Lewis last week. Recently the union pinpointed the hiring of an inordinate number of people at the board since the Davis administration took office.

Mr Laroda said: “The PMU president has every right to represent her members’ interests, but the reality is that out of the last 29 months, the Davis administration is just going on seven months to date. So, if my math is correct the former government had three times as much time as we had and they didn’t get a resolution and so I will let the public come to their own conclusion as to whether the same energy matches what was given to the former administration.

“We have been given the 11th actuarial report that suggests that unless urgent action is taken, the fund can be depleted by 2028.

“So, we are taking a look at the whole picture and we have to take a holistic approach with the NIB and the way forward, which includes the remuneration of staff.

“The 10th report predicted the fund would be exhausted in 2029 if emergency measures weren’t taken.”

Asked whether the volume of assistance paid out by NIB during the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the review’s findings, Mr Laroda said: “Before COVID, NIB was running deficits from 2016, so five going on six years of running deficits.

“NIB does not get a subvention from the government so it relies on contributions and investments. I don’t know how many businesses will stay afloat year after year after year under those circumstances.

“We have an ageing population and low fertility rate among other things. A few decades ago you were talking about benefits of $12m. Now we are talking about north of $100m a year that’s just unsustainable.”

At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, NIB administered unemployment assistance to 22,000 people.

That number has now decreased to around 8,000.

The last estimate on how much was spent on the unemployment benefit scheme was $263m at June 2021.

NIB also absorbed an additional $6.5m in social assistance costs to help finance a $500 lump sum payment to persons still on unemployment assistance last year.