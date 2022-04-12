Nib Fund ‘Runs Out In 6 Years’: Laroda Says Report Warns Depletion Rate Has Increased

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
A NEW actuarial review of the National Insurance Board has predicted that the fund could be depleted by 2028 should officials neglect to take urgent action.
The 11th report of its kind, received by the Davis administration roughly three weeks ago, reduced the fund’s potential depletion timeline by one year, as the 10th review had made a prediction of 2029.
Myles Laroda, the state minister with responsibility for NIB, made the revelation yesterday, telling The Tribune he was of the view that the situation persisted as the board had run deficits for nearly six years.
It is also likely that the situation was compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tribune has not seen the report, with the minister directing this newspaper to NIB. However, its Chairman Philip McKenzie could not be reached, while a public relations official said the report had not yet been released.
However, Mr Laroda raised the shocking development as he made a case for the board’s tight financial position as it hopes to avoid industrial action by the Public Managers Union, which held a strike vote last week.
While the final results are unclear, PMU president Cassandra Lewis told The Tribune last week that a majority of union members voted in favour of striking.
With NIB’s actuarial review giving undesirable findings, Mr Laroda said he was hopeful that the union would accept a new offer the board made in response to their grievances.
The union has been wrangling with NIB for a new agreement for 29 months, according to Mrs Lewis last week. Recently the union pinpointed the hiring of an inordinate number of people at the board since the Davis administration took office.
Mr Laroda said: “The PMU president has every right to represent her members’ interests, but the reality is that out of the last 29 months, the Davis administration is just going on seven months to date. So, if my math is correct the former government had three times as much time as we had and they didn’t get a resolution and so I will let the public come to their own conclusion as to whether the same energy matches what was given to the former administration.
“We have been given the 11th actuarial report that suggests that unless urgent action is taken, the fund can be depleted by 2028.
“So, we are taking a look at the whole picture and we have to take a holistic approach with the NIB and the way forward, which includes the remuneration of staff.
“The 10th report predicted the fund would be exhausted in 2029 if emergency measures weren’t taken.”
Asked whether the volume of assistance paid out by NIB during the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the review’s findings, Mr Laroda said: “Before COVID, NIB was running deficits from 2016, so five going on six years of running deficits.
“NIB does not get a subvention from the government so it relies on contributions and investments. I don’t know how many businesses will stay afloat year after year after year under those circumstances.
“We have an ageing population and low fertility rate among other things. A few decades ago you were talking about benefits of $12m. Now we are talking about north of $100m a year that’s just unsustainable.”
At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, NIB administered unemployment assistance to 22,000 people.
That number has now decreased to around 8,000.
The last estimate on how much was spent on the unemployment benefit scheme was $263m at June 2021.
NIB also absorbed an additional $6.5m in social assistance costs to help finance a $500 lump sum payment to persons still on unemployment assistance last year.
Comments
bahamianson 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
NIB seems to be a PONZI Scheme. only the first in gets all, the other investors get screwed. this is just more good news on everything increasing including food cost and gas prices. The Bahamas is nothing but good news. Everyday there is bad news , everyday. we need people whom know how to run a country . Bring in the foreigners to help us manage our resources better because we are doing a piss poor job! I know, let's increase real property tax on the people already paying it. After all , everyone needs to pay "their fare share". How ridiculous!!!
Sickened 5 hours, 2 minutes ago
NIB broke again! I am guessing they also invested in the $70million baseball stadium that will never be used. Another useless, overstaffed government slush fund.
moncurcool 4 hours, 45 minutes ago
NIB is the biggest mafia scheme around. People put in their hard earned money in and they have to audacity to say it is going broke? Of course it is broke when people who don't put in anything can get money out, the government always taking the money to build all kinds of buildings and what are the returns?
Obviously the only reason the Minister is mentioning this is because they want to raise the amount people who putting in will have to put in, only to discover they will not get out what they even put in. Maybe we need to defund NIB.
Proguing 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
This is how they communicate the next NIB contributions increases. Your paycheck is about to shrink again...
KapunkleUp 4 hours, 26 minutes ago
NIB ain't broke. NIB holds hundreds of millions of dollars of IOUs from the government, according to the last financial report of 2017. Of course one wonders why a PUBLIC corporation's last financials are 5 years old. https://nib-bahamas.com/Publications">https://nib-bahamas.com/Publications
GodSpeed 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
Time to borrow more money. I doubt the US dollar, or Bahamian dollar will exist 20 years from now.
realfreethinker 4 hours, 14 minutes ago
Bitch better have my money
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
Successive governments used NIB as a cash cow. The chickens are coming home to roost.
No time to holler now
Fix it Brave One 🙄🙄🙄
hrysippus 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
This national insurance board, ... ..Lends out more than it can afford,. ...Propping up a failing bank, ... ... ....Like climbing on the Titanic as it sank...... .... ..Or lending monies to Bahamasair.......That disappears like my receding hair...... .... ...And paying their staff more than they need,............ . ...And plenty unemployed to feed........ ... Forty nine years of mismanagement... .. ... ..They have wasted most that we contributors lent........Sigh...
The_Oracle 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
N.I.B. is a Ponzi scheme by definition, with Government playing the roll of Madoff. The day it was created we all knew it would not be there for the Citizens in the future, confirmed when Government amended the legislation to allow them to "borrow" the peoples money a few years later.
stillwaters 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
Most of the huge amounts of money made by NIB for the past 40-50 years was from the hard -working, job -keeping baby-boomers. Most of them are retiring now/ have retired, so the bottom is dropping out....plus politicians using the money how they feel like certainly added to the depletion.
