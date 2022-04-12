Omar Archer Charged Over Voice Note

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

OMAR Archer was charged with intentional libel yesterday for allegedly defaming National Security Minister Wayne Munroe in a voice note that went viral last month.

Archer, former contractors registrar in the Ministry of Works, was arrested last week after police released a wanted bulletin for him alleging intentional libel.

Following the poster’s release, Archer, in a video that circulated on social media, accused Mr Munroe of lodging the complaint against him.

He also went on to make several accusations against Mr Munroe along with an ultimatum that if the complaint were not dropped, he would release alleged damaging information regarding the minister.

According to court documents, the complaint in question stems from a WhatsApp note allegedly recorded by Archer, 50, last month, accusing Mr Munroe of allegedly beating his wife in July 2021.

Police also claim that Archer posted the defamatory remarks on social media.

However, the 50-year-old denied the offence during his court appearance before Magistrate Kendra Kelly yesterday.

When the issue of bail was brought up, prosecutor Sgt Vernon Pyfrom objected to Archer’s release, arguing that the accused was already on bail for a pending criminal case of a similar offence.

Sgt Pyfrom also told the court he wanted to make system checks to determine whether the accused had any other outstanding warrants.

However, Archer denied this, insisting he had no other outstanding warrants.

As a result, Magistrate Kelly said she would consider bail on Wednesday after the prosecutor has made the proper checks.

Archer was subsequently remanded to prison until that time.