British Man Held After Drugs Found On Sailboat

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
A BRITISH citizen was arrested in Grand Bahama after Bahamian authorities allegedly discovered illegal drugs on a sailboat docked at a canal in the Bahama Reef Boulevard area.
According to reports, Department of Customs officers were inspecting the sailboat shortly before 11am on Monday when they found a container with a quantity of suspected marijuana. The drugs weighed a total of 7.5 ounces and have an estimated street value of $495.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said customs officials contacted Drug Enforcement Unit officers, who collected the suspected marijuana and arrested the British national.
In a second incident, DEU officers discovered illegal firearms and ammunition in the area at the International Bazaar shortly after 10pm.
ASP Rolle said officers, acting on a tip, went in the area of a business in the Bazaar. They searched the bushes near a car wash and discovered a black plastic bag, containing a black and brown Remington 20-gauge shotgun, along with two shotgun shells. No arrest was made.
ASP Rolle said investigations are continuing into both matters.
