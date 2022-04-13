First Pinecrest Homes Next Month

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TRANSPORT and Housing Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis said she expects the first set of homes being built in the government’s Pinecrest Subdivision will be completed by next month, with the remaining houses expected to be finished in the months thereafter.

Mrs Coleby-Davis gave the update after recently touring the development.

According to the minister, a total of 47 homes are being built in the area in the first stage. She said: “I am quite impressed with the work and the effort that has been put into the building of these homes and the discussions happened before we started related to what experiences we’ve seen with Hurricane Dorian and the response of the structures there and also many of the concerns coming from me as a young person that went and experienced the building of a home and had my own personal issues.

“It was really important for me to make sure that enough was done to provide structures that people can be proud of. Pinecrest is sold out at the first stage which is 47 homes so we have a lot of families that are excited to become homeowners in a few short months. We have single mothers, single fathers, teachers, nurses, police officers and defence force officers and young married couples, young professionals and older persons.”

The Pinecrest project is a PPP initiative between the government and Arawak Homes Limited.

Asked how soon the homes will be completed, the minister said the first batch should be completed sometime next month.

“We have a good schedule and as long as they stick to schedule, we should see some of the homes completed in May, and then the other set will roll out in the first week of July and then the last week in July and then we have some that will be rolling out mid-September and then end of the September and then October will be our last batch of the first 47. So, it will be different timelines that you will see them rolled out and completed.”

According to Mrs Coleby-Davis, the government is planning a similar initiative for Grand Bahama, with some 140 affordable homes set to be constructed there. Asked about the potential impact of rising goods prices on the government’s housing initiative, the minister said she believes the government has offered enough incentives to contractors to help offset the hike in prices.

“We have tried to provide them enough cushion in the contingencies at the contract level so they can be able to better manage their costs and we also have a quality surveyor that is on board with the team and he is reviewing and making sure the cuts when it comes to materials and the quality of what is being used to build the homes,” she said.

“So, while we see the rising costs could have some effect, I think we have provided enough cushion - well hopefully, we have provided enough cushion in the ​contingency and some of the exemptions that is granted to our private contractors that assist us in bringing affordability to homes and homeowners.”