Business Still Not Fully Returned At Fish Fry

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BUSINESS at Arawak Cay has still not fully rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic and a few businesses are still closed, according to Arawak Cay Conch, Fish, Food Vendors Association President Rodney Russell.

He said about five vendors have not reopened since the pandemic out of the 32 stalls located at the popular venue.

“You must understand we suffered a lot during COVID. Some of our business owners have not yet reopened their establishments for the simple reason it’s because they are sceptical about the pandemic, that because it’s not over we’re still trying to be safe. We’re still hoping that we keep our customers safe, our patrons and our families,” he said yesterday.

“Therefore some of us are scanty operating. Some of us are using windows to serve the goods through. Some of us are more bold. So we’re having persons sit in, but we’re learning to cope with all adverse situations we found ourselves in and hope that it will be getting much, much better.”

Mr Russell said some restaurant owners are older and their children are expressing concerns about their parents operating.

“We have several businesses that are still closed. The owners, because they are more elderly Bahamians, they are sceptical because their children are saying ‘Well mummy, I don’t think they need to open up at this time.’ But the association is encouraging all business owners to come back to their establishment so that we can put Arawak Cay once again on an even keel,” he said.

He said one impediment to business at Arawak Cay is the closure of the entrance gates at night. However he hopes stakeholders can sit down with law enforcement to work out the issue.

“The impediment is once one comes to Arawak Cay about 8.30 (at) night on a weekend you’ll find the gates are closed and those gates are manned by persons with red stripes running from their waist to the top of their shoes telling persons they cannot come inside,” he said.

Bruno Minnis of Bruno’s Seafood and Steak Bar also said some vendors are still struggling to open.

“Some of them still didn’t rebound yet, but they are glad to know that there is some light now ahead of us,” he told reporters.

“We look forward to having a good Easter.”

He said he has seen some uptick in business leading up to the holiday.

Ricardo Williams of Drifters said his business along with another will be hosting an “Easter Explosion” for customers where they can bring their children to have some free popcorn, cotton candy, and snow cones.