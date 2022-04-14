Cdc Lowers Covid-19 Travel Risk Advisory Rating For Bahamas To Level 1

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) further lowered the COVID-19 Travel Risk Advisory Rating for The Bahamas to Level 1 (low) on Thursday.

This rating advises international travellers to be up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines before travelling. The de-escalation in rating comes just three weeks after the CDC reduced it to Level 2.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville said the Level 1 CDC rating reflects the sustained downward trend in COVID-19 infection rates in the country which is due in small part to the manner in which Bahamians and residents have adhered to COVID-19 protocols and bodes well for the country’s tourism industry and economy.

He cautioned however that while trends in The Bahamas have been encouraging, recent international reports have confirmed surges in infection rates in China and some parts of Europe which prove that COVID-19 is still very much with us. In light of this, he encouraged all Bahamians and residents to continue to abide by the COVID-19 safety protocols and for those who have not yet done so to become vaccinated and said we must not let our guard down.

Persons wishing to become vaccinated or receive their extended dose or booster can access appointments at vax.gov.bs or visit the vaccination site located at the Mall at Marathon in New Providence, Mondays to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm. In Grand Bahama, Monday to Friday, from 8am to 4pm at the Susan J. Wallace Centre, and in the Family Islands at their local clinics during clinic hours.

The announcement by the CDC came via advisement from CARPHA, the Caribbean Public Health Agency on Thursday. Formal announcement of the de-escalation in travel risk will be posted on the CDC’s website and social media sites on Monday.