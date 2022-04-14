'Everything On The Table' As Potential Solution To Soaring Gas Prices

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FINANCIAL Secretary Simon Wilson said “everything is on the table” as a potential solution to soaring gas prices, including tax relief.

The Bahamas Petroleum Retailers Association met government officials on Wednesday to discuss the issue. They had threatened to go on strike this holiday weekend. However Vasco Bastian, the association’s vice-president, told Tribune Business on Wednesday that New Providence residents and businesses will be able to “fill up their vehicles at the station of their choice” as normal following the meeting with government officials.

“Yesterday the prime minister and the minister of economic affairs, along with the parliamentary secretary of economic affairs and senior officials, met with the Petroleum Retailers Association,” Mr Wilson said at a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday.

“The retailers came in and had a discussion about the impact of high fuel prices on their operations. You may be aware retailers operate with a fixed margin in terms of fuel so they get 54 cents for every gallon of fuel that is sold and so high prices really impact retailers in a very adverse manner. The prime minister undertook to look at the issue with the retailers. “They are gonna provide us with some more information in terms of what their options are and hopefully within one week or so we will come and have a next meeting and finalise what type of support can be provided to the retailers without adversely impacting the public, the consumers of fuel.”

Some experts have warned against reducing taxes in response to the problem. However, others, including Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard, have called on the government to give serious consideration to tax relief.

“Everything is on the table,” Mr Wilson said about taxes. “There is no easy solution and that’s one of the things that was raised by retailers yesterday in terms of some type of tax relief. It’s a fixed margin so what has happened is as fuel prices increase, their operating margin has now gone down in some cases to less than 10 percent, their gross margin. They have employees, they have overhead and so forth, so everything is on the table. We have to balance the need for them to have a return on the business in comparison to not impacting the public. This is an environment of higher fuel prices so there is a balancing act that needs to take place.”