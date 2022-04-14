Police Host Easter Egg Hunt And Fun Day In Eight Mile Rock

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

POLICE in the Eight Mile Rock Division hosted an Easter egg hunt and fun day for some 300 children in the Eight Mile Rock area on Thursday.

The event was held on the grounds of the police compound. The first egg hunt was held at 11am -1pm for students in grades one to three, and a second from 2pm – 4pm for students in grades four to six.

Chief Superintendent of Police Jeremy Henfield, officer in charge at the Eight Mile Rock Division, said they wanted to ensure that children in the District have an exciting and safe Easter.

In addition to candy-filled Easter eggs, the senior police official said they also brought in a bouncing castle, cartoon characters, gave away prizes, and provided them with food and drinks.

“It was a very exciting day for the children in this district. We invited students from the Holmes Rock, Martin Town and Bartlett Primary Schools,” said CSP Henfield.

He said they could not accommodate all 600 students in the district and will deliver party bags when school resumes for those students who could not attend the event.

“We had planned to hold this event in March during Police Month, however, it did not happen then. So, we are pleased to finally launch this Easter egg hunt initiative.

“We want them to enjoy themselves, but we also want them to know that the police are their friends.”

The officer said creating safer communities is important to the police force.

With children on Easter break from school, he noted that students should not let their guard down.

“We know there are predators out there who lurk on the kids, and we want to say to the kids if somebody holds your hand and you don’t know them, shout out or yell, and run. If someone asks you (to take) a ride and you don’t know them, do not get into the car. And if they offer you candy, yell, and run away and get somebody’s attention. We have to do the best we can to ensure that not just EMR, but all the kids throughout Grand Bahama are safe, and we have to make them aware from a very young age,” he said.