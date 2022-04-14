Regattas And Festivals Return

By PAVEL BAILEY

AGRICULTURE and Family Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting yesterday announced the relaunch of festivals, homecomings and regattas after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a press conference yesterday, Mr Sweeting said he is happy to bring these events back to the nation with the recent rollback in safety restrictions amid low coronavirus case numbers.

“We are happy to announce the relaunch of regattas, homecomings and festivals throughout the islands of The Bahamas. These magnificent events are known as the heartbeat of the islands as they create numerous opportunities for family islanders,” Mr Sweeting said.

He added: “After the onslaught of the COVID-19 in 2020 many of our superb A, B and C class boats have not been able to sail on our breathtaking waters. For these sailors who are masters of the sea, I am told many of them give up time and jobs and other pursuits to participate in sailing our awe-inspiring waters. With such passion that these men and women demonstrate, it’s little wonder why the government of The Bahamas decided to name sailing its national sport.

“Ladies and gentlemen as a minister from the Family Islands I am indeed excited for the future of our festivals, homecomings, and regattas. There is no nation in the world more suitable for sailing competitions and these marvellous events. In the future we hope to advance the sport even further and provide opportunities for Bahamians and family islanders alike.”

The Ministry of Agriculture is sponsoring this year’s National Family Island Regatta in Exuma for C and E Class Ships slated for April 21 to 23.

Chairman of National Family Island Regatta Committee Danny Strachan explained how he worked with the government to conceive the upcoming regatta on short notice.

While Mr Strachan felt that it would be too much of a financial strain on class A and C boat owners to repair their boats after two years of disuse so suddenly, he said a scaled back regatta with just C and E class vessels was feasible.

“I thought that a special championship regatta for the C and E class was possible but it would require substantial funding from the government for it to meet the standard for which fans would expect and require. Therefore, we are here today to confirm that the government and Minister Sweeting has provided the necessary funds which are supported by contributions from some of our loyal and valuable sponsors,” Mr Strachan said.

He added that the Ministry of Agriculture is providing “almost 70 percent” of the funding for this event.

Other sponsors include AML foods, Caribbean Bottling Company, ALIV, BTC and the Friends of Exuma Foundation.

Although not at its usual scale, this year’s National Family Island Regatta championship will play host to hundreds of sailors and over 50 boats competing over three days. This regatta in George Town, Exuma, has already booked out the island and will consist of three cups including the Governor General, Prime Minister and Ministry of Agriculture Cups.

As of April 13, the ministry has received requests for eight other regattas this year.

Mr Sweeting said that he is hopeful that the upcoming Exuma regatta as well as future ones will help stimulate Family Island economies.