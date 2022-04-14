Year's Probation For Drug Charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

A MAN was placed on a year's probation on Thursday on a drug charge.

Carl Williams, 46, appeared before Senior Magistrate Samuel McKinney in connection with his arrest for possession of dangerous drugs.

On April 13 in New Providence, Williams was apprehended by police after being found with half a gram of Indian hemp.

In court, he pleaded guilty to the charge against him.

Williams explained that he had the joint in his hand when he saw authorities approach him and that he tried to stamp it out before they came.

The magistrate discharged Williams, but placed him on probation for a year.

During that time Williams has been bound over to keep the peace, but failing to do so would result in a $300 fine or one month in prison.