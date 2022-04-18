Man Dies In Suspected Drowning

Police in Abaco are investigating the suspected drowning of a man on Sunday.

According to reports, at around 3pm, the man was driving a jetski with a woman who was a passenger in the area of The Creek in Cooper's Town enroute to Powell Cay.

At about half a mile out to sea, the jetski hit a wave and both were thrown into the water. They were later helped onto a boat by people in the area – but the man was found to be lifeless.

They were both brought to the shore and the man was pronounced dead by a doctor.

The woman had no physical injuries.