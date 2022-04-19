Government ‘Still In Talks’ Over Cabbage Beach Access

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRESS secretary Clint Watson said the government is still in talks about how to ensure access to Cabbage Beach.

The lack of access to the beach through one route has been a recurrent problem for years. The entry point in question to the beach has been closed on weekends, angering business owners in the area.

“They’re in talks,” Mr Watson said last week. “The Minister of Tourism has said that they are talking. It’s one of those funny situations. The area, the property that we normally use to access the beach is of course private property, but of course you know the beach doesn’t belong to anybody. So the issue here is how to create access and that’s the challenge, how do you negotiate that, how do you work around it. The Minister of Tourism should have an update for us, they still have another meeting yet to go and he will provide an update on that after that meeting. But that is the issue there, how to provide access because it is somebody’s land.”

Access Industries owns the land that provides an entry point to the popular beach. When the entry point to the beach was closed last June, the company said this was for safety purposes while clearing work for a hotel was being done. Former Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said at the time he was blindsided by the move.

In 2016, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, who was in opposition at the time, marched with protestors to remove a fence blocking the same access point.

During his last term in office, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham had fences erected by private homeowners to cordon off access to beaches torn down.

Mr Ingraham said no Bahamian should be forbidden from going on any beach as no beach in the country was private.