Editorial: Masks Still Serve A Purpose

DEPUTY Prime Minister Chester Cooper sounded the bell yesterday that could bring the end to wearing masks.

Mr Cooper talked of easing more of the COVID restrictions we have been living under as we try to limit the spread of the virus – and it cannot be denied that we are at one of our better moments in that battle. Cases are down, and thankfully deaths are too.

It is not over, however, with 133 people still listed as having COVID in the country, and five of those in hospital.

Mr Cooper talked yesterday, however, of “COVID fatigue”, and said: “People are very tired of wearing masks and we’re seeing a (reduction) of the protocols around the world.”

He added: “The mask mandate has always been a point of discussion. We’ve discussed it before. The Ministry of Health is looking at it closely and we are going to be monitoring it. That’s all I can say at this point. It is up for discussion and we’ll make formal announcements in due course.”

The issue of masks is a talking point at present again, not least of all because the requirement in the US to wear masks on planes and public transport has just been ended – at least for now.

A judge in Florida ruled that the way the rule was imposed was incorrect, with the Centers for Disease Control failing to follow proper rule-making procedures.

Now, whether the process was right or the process was wrong, it is worth nothing that this change has come about because of a judge rather than a decision by a medical expert. The CDC is still recommending that people mask up indoors while travelling. The medical situation hasn’t changed in that regard, just the legal situation.

So when we talk of “COVID fatigue”, or being “tired of wearing masks”, we should really put it into context. Medical experts say masks are useful and can limit spread. Are we really tired of a simple action that can stop this virus from reaching those who might be more vulnerable?

A would-be visitor to the country recently talked to The Tribune about scrapping plans to visit The Bahamas because they were immunocompromised having had treatment for cancer – and could not take the risk of boarding a plane and travelling around people who might not be following social distancing rules or wearing masks, and the same in hotels when they arrived.

Mr Cooper went on to talk about hotels being “generally fatigued by the protocols”, and saying that “their customers are saying enough” and “they want to see the back of the protocols quite frankly, the elimination of masks and making it easier to travel”.

Fortunately, Mr Cooper also speaks of having “an obligation to the Bahamian people” and needing to “strike a balance”.

There may be a fatigue from some about masks, but the simple truth is that they continue to save lives at present. When we put them on, we should think about that. It’s about protecting our own health, certainly, but it’s also about protecting the health of others.

Being tired of doing so is to be tired of protecting the ones you love. Until the medical experts say that it is time to ditch the masks, keep on wearing them – and let’s not be drawn into the political ins and outs of decisions made in other countries, that may not have the weight of the medical community to support them.