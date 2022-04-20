Miss Teen Bahamas Heads For Grand Bahama

HISTORY is about to be made in Grand Bahama with the hosting of the Miss Teen Bahamas International preliminaries this week.

The delegation will arrive on the island today and stay until Friday with preliminaries set for the Grand Lucayan hotel on Thursday evening.

There are 11 delegates representing various islands, including Miss Teen Grand Bahama who will compete in the nation’s second city for a spot in the finals slated for Sunday in New Providence in the Margaritaville ballroom.

The signature event in Grand Bahama represents the first time a major national pageant will stage such a significant portion of its competition in Freeport. It comes following negotiations with the Ministry of Grand Bahama’s initiative to brand the island as the events and entertainment capital of the country.

Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey said: “We are happy to receive the Miss Teen Bahamas International delegation. It is an example of our commitment to ensure we have more events and entertainment on the island. We have what it takes to brand the island as such and it’s something we committed to in our blueprint for the redevelopment of the island.”

She also said the significant number of partnerships that the Miss Teen Bahamas International organisation has been able to secure from Grand Bahamian businesses as a win-win for the island.

“Whether it’s through the amount of exposure, nationally and internationally, or the branding opportunities that they’ll receive, as well as revenue generating avenues, I am extremely pleased that ‘Collab’ businesses as well as other businesses on the island are taking full advantage of new opportunities.”

Tia Thompson, franchise owner of the Miss Teen Bahamas International, and CEO of Bahamas International Pageants, said the organisation is overwhelmed by the support it has received from Grand Bahama businesses.

“We are overwhelmed and excited by the kind of support we have had from Grand Bahamian businesses, not only are they willing, but they are excited to prove to the world the superior experience the island can provide for pageantry.”

During the visit, Grand Bahamians will get to meet the reigning Miss Bahamas Universe Chantel O’Brian, who following her historic finish in the top 10 at Miss Universe, won the hearts of Bahamians everywhere.

Ms O’Brian will address a special assembly on Thursday at Sir Jack Hayward Senior High School.