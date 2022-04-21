‘Does Rodney Moncur Have A Job In The Government?’

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Davis administration did not respond to former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday when he asked in the House of Assembly whether Rodney Moncur has been hired as a consultant on crime in the Ministry of National Security.
Dr Minnis did not elaborate on the matter. Latrae Rahming, director of communications in the Office of the Prime Minister, declined to comment, saying it will be addressed at today’s press briefing.
Mr Moncur hosts a talk show, “Freedom March,” on ILTV.
Before he became Minister of National Security, Wayne Munroe was a frequent guest on that show.
“I close with some questions for the government,” Dr Minnis said in Parliament. “I will sit and wait for the answers.
“Has Mr Rodney Moncur been hired as a consultant on crime? If he has been hired, which ministry has he been hired to work for?
“Did the minister of national security want this appointment? What is Mr Moncur’s role and his list of responsibilities and duties?
“What is his expertise? How much is he being paid and is he receiving other benefits?
“Is he physically working out of a particular office?
“Does he have an office in the Ministry of National Security?”
Dr Minnis’ comments came as parliamentarians debated amendments to various crime and judiciary related bills.
He also criticised the administration for its economic policies.
“Even as most governments in the world are trying to tackle high food costs, this uncaring government added ten percent to breadbasket items,” he said.
“This is making inflation and costs worse and higher for poorer Bahamians, and all Bahamians, including middle-class Bahamians.
“VAT on breadbasket items could add fuel to our problems and make our social tensions worse.
“This could cause greater inequality. We have a crime crisis now connected to a growing food crisis,” he said.
Comments
moncurcool 9 hours, 28 minutes ago
I hope this is just a joke. If Rodney Moncur has been hired as a consultant on crime, we in serious trouble in this country.
But then again the government giving out all kinds of positions to people who don't have any qualifications to do the job, starting with the PM.
sheeprunner12 9 hours, 10 minutes ago
Agree .................. A list of all of the "extras" should be available to the public ......... after all, they are paid from the Public Treasury
Emilio26 7 hours, 37 minutes ago
moncurcool actually it's true that Rodney Moncur has been appointed as a consultant in the Ministry of National Security which is very hilarious.
TalRussell 8 hours, 16 minutes ago
When reporters questioned Thee Mr. Minnis over his appointment such a controversial figure as the Ministry of Works Construction Registrar, .... As for Omar Archer, isn’t he a Bahamian like everyone else, is he not entitled to work, is he not entitled to eat, is he not entitled to sleep?,” so countered Thee Mr. Minnis. ... He added that his Thee Mr. Minnis's own qualifications to be premier was also questioned. .... How during his premiership that gynecologist self-perception became to send tongues a wagging. .... You just couldn't make up how such a troubled brain is on full tilt,― Yes?
Flyingfish 8 hours, 10 minutes ago
Speak English so we can understand it please, this aint a Poetry Convention. Does it matter whether Minnis did something wrong at the moment when he is out of power .His deeds will catch up with him. I don't care about your politics but i must state that your response fails to address the situation that this man got a public job under suspicious means and its the publics right to know why he has the job
Sickened 8 hours, 5 minutes ago
Tal this is exactly why we are a doomed state. Every time a terrible decision is made the party making the decision flip back through history to say "but so and so did something similar back then". The Omar Archer thing was wrong and so is this. Why can't you just say that?????
TalRussell 7 hours, 44 minutes ago
@ComradeSick, colour me in as long as you agree its important we discuss real life examples brought on by a man that keeps on colouring out the lines, ― Yes?
sheeprunner12 7 hours, 46 minutes ago
TalRussell has made a salient point ............... Minnis has NO credibility to question whether Munroe has appointed Moncur as a "consultant" ............ At least Rodney has a larger following on his daily ILTV show and probably has more social impact, than a few crazy, obscene Whatsapp messages that Omar sent out from time to time.
Reality is that both Rodney & Omar are on the political fringes and do not make a serious impact on the political outcomes of this country. But, it is hard to deny that Rodney is good cheap entertainment ......... God save the Queen and the Negro People dem is as true as it gets
Hoda 7 hours, 18 minutes ago
Disgusting...another man who thinks a man cannot rape his wife
TalRussell 7 hours, 7 minutes ago
@ComradeHoda, you do realize you just may have disenfranchised 50++ percent of all sexual bedroom experiences of colony's PopoulacesOfCommeners', .... Granted, Former Senator Comrade Rodney, has indeed confessed to lights-out sleeping naked, ― Yes?
tribanon 2 hours, 19 minutes ago
We knew this about Davis though.
themessenger 6 hours, 36 minutes ago
Lol, you can't make this stuff up, all dem tiefin Negro peoples dem in deep doo doo now wid Sherriff Rodney in town but he is tote ferl instead of a gun.
hrysippus 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
Someone always wanted bad to be a politician,, ... .. .. ..Hardly working much at all became his life's ambition. . ... .. .....And when he found out you got two free meats for lunch.. .. ...He put aside those stories by Ivan in The Punch... . .. . . .Because no one will remember why he left that radio prime time show...... . . ... Did the have to compensate him when they finally let him go? .. .... .. .And now he's on the Gravy Train, no work and lots of pay. . .. ..I shall be very interested in what he's got to say. .. .. .. ..For instance coke addiction, should that mean time in jail? . . ... .. Or should just be all forgotten like a closed book fairy tale? . ...sigh.
BONEFISH 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
One party appoints a cretin to a top position.
The next party not to be outdone, makes a buffoon a consultant.
This country is rapidly failing on a daily basis. I see why so many persons who go aboard for a tertiary education, don 't bother to return.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
I guess this the secret crime plan they been waiting for 5 years to reveal. I remember LBT put up this same argument when she appointed him to turn the Senate into a clown show, *he's a man of the people*. There's an arena for clowns and people pay big money to see them. We do not need/want more clowns in governance, we want qualified people
I guess we'll see Sparky soon as chief physical education advisor at the ministry of sports
hrysippus 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
Sparky? Ministry of Sports? Man that cold cold....
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID