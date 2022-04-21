‘Does Rodney Moncur Have A Job In The Government?’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration did not respond to former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday when he asked in the House of Assembly whether Rodney Moncur has been hired as a consultant on crime in the Ministry of National Security.

Dr Minnis did not elaborate on the matter. Latrae Rahming, director of communications in the Office of the Prime Minister, declined to comment, saying it will be addressed at today’s press briefing.

Mr Moncur hosts a talk show, “Freedom March,” on ILTV.

Before he became Minister of National Security, Wayne Munroe was a frequent guest on that show.

“I close with some questions for the government,” Dr Minnis said in Parliament. “I will sit and wait for the answers.

“Has Mr Rodney Moncur been hired as a consultant on crime? If he has been hired, which ministry has he been hired to work for?

“Did the minister of national security want this appointment? What is Mr Moncur’s role and his list of responsibilities and duties?

“What is his expertise? How much is he being paid and is he receiving other benefits?

“Is he physically working out of a particular office?

“Does he have an office in the Ministry of National Security?”

Dr Minnis’ comments came as parliamentarians debated amendments to various crime and judiciary related bills.

He also criticised the administration for its economic policies.

“Even as most governments in the world are trying to tackle high food costs, this uncaring government added ten percent to breadbasket items,” he said.

“This is making inflation and costs worse and higher for poorer Bahamians, and all Bahamians, including middle-class Bahamians.

“VAT on breadbasket items could add fuel to our problems and make our social tensions worse.

“This could cause greater inequality. We have a crime crisis now connected to a growing food crisis,” he said.