Gb Law Firm Hails Its Maritime Recognition

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A Grand Bahama law firm says it has been recognised as a shipping and maritime law specialist by a major global referral network for legal services.

A. Kenra Parris-Whittaker, partner at ParrisWhittaker, said in a statement: “We’ve always enjoyed a fantastic relationship with the Global Law Experts (GLE), and we have so much respect for them as an organisation. They do incredible work in helping to connect law firms to the people that need specialised services.”

GLE is a 13-year referral service for domestic and international lawyers. It currently profiles more than 2,000 attorneys, ranging from large international law firms to specialised boutique companies. ParrisWhittaker said GLE’s website now averages more than 32,000 views per month, and expects an additional 5 to 10 percent increase in visits throughout 2022.

“We were fortunate enough to be named the Commercial Litigation Law Firm of the Year in The Bahamas by The GLE three years in a row. Things like this are really a credit to our entire team and how hard they work for our clients every single day,” said Jacy Whittaker, founding partner of ParrisWhittaker.

“We always take this as a signal that we’re doing all the right things, and it motivates us to work even harder. We’ve added two new offices over the last year, so we’re poised to do even more.”

The Global Law Experts accreditation process is by invitation only. Its members are nominated for inclusion on the GLE website, either from a research panel, 2,000-plus active members, 340,000 mail subscribers or externally from businesses using the GLE service worldwide.