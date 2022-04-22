Officials 'In Dialogue' Over Return To Normal Numbers In Classrooms

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION Minister Glenys Hanna Martin said officials are in dialogue with the Ministry of Health regarding when children can come in normal numbers to the classroom.

Students returned to school campuses with the hybrid model in January. However, back in March, Director of Education Marcellus Taylor noted there were many schools doing some version of this model where students are on the campus for three or four days a week.

The minister said on Friday she is in talks regarding children being allowed back to school "100 percent".

She said: "Schools are open and it’s in a hybrid model because the Ministry of Health has advised that (the) preferred standard is three feet apart and they’ve given some indication that if you don’t do the preferred standard, you can bring everyone in, but I don’t know how we can advocate something that’s the preferred standard.

“We’re in dialogue with the minister of health to when we can get our children in normal numbers in the classroom, but the issue right now is that they have advised the preferred health standard is the three feet distancing and so that has hampered us.

“I’m in active dialogue. I spoke to him yesterday; I spoke to him the day before. I spoke to him the day before that to see when they see a green light to allow children 100 percent."

The Englerston MP added: "Exams are on target” and she saw the schedule posted in her ministry’s foyer. However, there are some other challenges, adding it is “not business as usual”.

“We’re creating a number (of) interventions,” she said. “We’re looking at the high school diploma in terms of how that’s been affected by the pandemic and what modalities can be introduced where the pandemic interfered with meeting certain things. We’re also looking at learning loss and all these things. So, we’re not in 100 percent normalcy yet, but we’re pretty far advanced."