One Year Sentence For Firearm Related Charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

A MAN was sentenced in a Magistrate's Court on Friday to one year in prison for firearm related charges after claiming to have found the loaded gun that was on him when he was arrested.

Alex Charlow, 21, of Kennedy Subdivision, appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition on Friday.

On April 16 Charlow was arrested at around midnight near a dead-end corner in the vicinity of a COVID-19 testing centre in the Frank Hanna Cleaning Company area after being found with a loaded pistol in his trousers. The gun was a black and chrome KAHR .45mm pistol with the s/n: SG1717, containing six unfired rounds of ammunition.

In a subsequent police interview under caution the accused admitted to the offence, later pleading guilty with an explanation in court to the charges.

Charlow claimed to both the court and police that he had only found the gun in the bushes on his way home from work at World Heritage Seafood. He further explained to the Magistrate that he didn’t go home after finding the gun because he didn’t want to bring the weapon near his girlfriend.

Charlow also told the court that it was a mistake to pick up the gun as he had no intention of keeping it and that he truly regretted his decision.

Magistrate Rolle Davis in his remarks told the accused that he should have called the police immediately after finding the gun, as that is the proper protocol to be followed in this type of situation.

As such the Magistrate sentenced Charlow to one year in prison on both charges to be served concurrently.

Magistrate Rolle Davis also informed Charlow that he had the right to appeal his ruling within seven days.