Police Investigate Rape Attack

POLICE are investigating an alleged rape and assault that took place off Prince Charles Drive earlier this week.

Police press liaison officer Superintendent Audley Peters said the incident took place on Tuesday before noon.

“We have an idea who the person is,” Supt Peters said. “Matter of fact as we speak our officers are in the area canvassing for the footage that we’re aware that may be available for us to take the necessary action and bring the assailant to justice.”

The incident was not released by the Royal Bahamas Police Force in its daily crime reports. The matter was first reported by a local media outlet on Wednesday.

When asked to confirm the report, Supt Peters said yesterday: “Initially that question was asked of me. However, we had to confirm some information in order to verify that. I can verify today that we are indeed investigating a rape and assault matter and that’s as far as I’m going to go to that information because of some intricacies (of) that, we want to keep anonymous.”

In February, police released statistics which revealed that there was a seven percent increase in rapes last year, with 48 matters reported in 2021 and 45 the year before. There was a nominal increase in the category of attempted rapes, with six last year and five in 2020, representing an increase of 20.

Unlawful sexual intercourse declined by 23 percent last year with 125 in 2021 compared to the 163 that were reported in 2020.