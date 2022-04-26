Eric Carey To Step Down As Bnt Executive Director

THE Bahamas National Trust announced yesterday that Eric Carey will step down as executive director on December 31.

According to a press release from the organisation, during Mr Carey’s 15-year tenure as executive director, over $60m in revenue was raised for the BNT.

“Eric has overseen dynamic organisational growth, taking BNT from a small non-profit to an environmental powerhouse of thousands of dedicated members, staff, park wardens, and both a Bahamian and international community of donors,” the press release said.

“The BNT is exceptionally proud of the impact it has achieved with Eric at the helm. Focused on the Trust’s three strategic priorities - parks, science, and education - Eric has led the development of a world-class national park system, helped save iconic Bahamian species from extinction, and played a key role in transforming the conservation landscape in The Bahamas.

“On his watch and through the efforts of the BNT, important species such as sharks, sea turtles and the Nassau grouper gained legislative protection. Eric leaves a powerful and proud legacy for the next generation of Bahamians and global citizens who will reap the benefits of The Bahamas’ world-renowned national park system.”

For his part, Mr Carey said his time with BNT has been the “highest privilege” of his life.

“I’ve had the opportunity to manage and safeguard some of our country’s most precious jewels - our national parks - and all they have to offer,” Mr Carey said.

“Although I’m sad to close this chapter of my life and in the BNT’s history, today we are on strong footing and the time is ripe for fresh leadership. I plan to welcome my successor with full support and greatest anticipation for what they will do to steer the organisation along the path of the future.”

About his remaining time with the organisation, Mr Carey said he remains dedicated to advocating for science and nature while ensuring BNT has a stronger financial future to set its new leader up for success.

He also called for continued support of the organisation, whether in kindness and encouragement, through membership, donations, volunteering, advocacy, spreading awareness, and for caring for the environment every day.

Geoff Andrews, president of the BNT Council, the organisation’s 29-member governing board as created by Bahamian law, thanked Mr Carey for his “outstanding dedication and leadership through the years”.

The BNT Council has initiated a formal process to identify its new executive director. More information is expected in May.