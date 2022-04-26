Tell The Bahamian Taste

THE Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Cooperation will hold a “Taste and Tell” fair on Saturday to promote Bahamian made products.

Leroy Major, BAIC executive director and MP for Southern Shores, said the upcoming event is being organised through a partnership with BAIC and several businesses in order to give locals and visitors a chance to try homegrown products.

He said more than 30 food processors will be at the fair with their products.

“Food processors will display a wide variety of authentic Bahamian made jams, jellies, seasonings, sauces, juices and drinks,” Mr Major said at a press conference at BAIC yesterday. “Representatives of various companies will get opportunities to examine these food items. Chefs of the University of The Bahamas will also be on hand utilising the products provided by the food processors to prepare special treats for our patrons while competing for first, second and third place prizes.”

Mr Major hopes that this free event will become an annual initiative. He invited the public to participate and get a firsthand taste at what The Bahamas has to offer.

“The Taste and Tell event is open to the public so that Bahamians, visitors and residents can taste and see for themselves the vast array of high quality Bahamian made products. This event will also climax with a Junkanoo rush out.”

The event will be held from noon to 6pm on the grounds of BAIC at the Soldier Road Industrial Park. Traffic will be diverted to Abundant Life Road as the main entrance to BAIC on Soldier Road will be closed on the day of the event.