Food Kitchens Are Planned Throughout Family Islands

By PAVEL BAILEY

AGRICULTURE, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting said his ministry is working with other government entities to promote national food sustainability and to introduce food kitchens throughout the Family Islands.

Mr Sweeting said he has been working with the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation to improve farming in the Family Islands. He also said that his ministry is working towards establishing food kitchens throughout the country.

“BAIC, who has the control over food processing, has started and continues a programme whereby they are teaching persons throughout The Bahamas how to process food,” Mr Sweeting said. “However, the Ministry of Agriculture is also working towards placing food kitchens in a strategic approach across the country.

“So these food kitchens will assist farmers who have produce that is rotten or produce that cannot be sold to the packing house and we understand the need to add value to our product here.”

He said that his ministry will help BAIC in creating food processing facilities throughout the Family Islands to fulfil promises the Progressive Liberal Party made during their election campaign.

“So the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources will help facilitate that, will help introduce that to the packing houses to create these full service facilities we’ve been speaking about since we came to office.”

He said these initiatives to modernise farming will help Bahamians get into agriculture adding that these food processing units will help Family Island farmers find a way to can their goods before they spoil.