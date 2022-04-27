EDITOR, The Tribune.

Bahamians are now cautiously optimistic that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is finally behind us, with declining infections and hospitalisations. Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis' statement to the Press that mask mandates might be totally removed by this summer is welcome news to persons who are mentally exhausted from the pandemic. But there's one more vexing issue relating to COVID which should've been addressed months ago by the Progressive Liberal Party government. It is the continued discrimination of unvaccinated persons by certain business establishments in New Providence and Grand Bahama.

I visited a fast-food eatery and was informed that unvaccinated patrons aren't allowed to dine in, even if they have a negative PCR or rapid antigen test result. This is a stupid policy that mirrors the racial segregation laws in Bull Connor's Birmingham that Martin Luther King, Jr and his Southern Christian Leadership Conference fought tooth and nail against. If an unvaccinated person is producing a PCR test that shows that he is COVID-19 negative, why would you prevent him from dining in, while a vaccinated person, who is positive, is allowed to? Make it make sense!

This policy is stupid and discriminatory. It would appear that this COVID-19 pandemic has caused certain business persons to take leave of their senses. Science has proven that vaccinated persons can also become infected. Yet the policy of affording them dining privileges seems to be an attempt to make unvaccinated persons feel that they're somehow inferior, despite their dollar having the same purchasing power of the dollar of their vaccinated counterparts. If unvaccinated persons stop patronising these restaurants that are engaging in blatant discrimination, their businesses would immediately go belly up. These business persons must be made to understand via government intervention that unvaccinated lives matter too.

KEVIN EVANS

Freeport,

Grand Bahama

April 26, 2022.