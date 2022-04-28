Celebrating Earth Day At Botanical Gardens

THE Botanical Gardens proved the perfect space for students and their teachers to celebrate Earth Day.

Over 100 students from Eva Hilton Primary, HO Nash Junior High, Yellow Elder Primary and CC Sweeting Junior High came to enjoy the student fun day and to learn the importance of their role in the care and protection of the environment.

The youngsters experienced an interactive lesson spearheaded by Forestry Unit representative Danielle Hanek and Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources Permanent Secretary David Cates on environmental concerns such as pollution and endemic plants. Environment and Natural Resources Minister Vaughn Miller also gave remarks before the group planted a special tree in commemoration of the event.

Following this, the students and other attendees enjoyed refreshments and treats while playing among the 90 species of palm trees, native and exotic flowers, streams, mirror-like ponds, and lively birds that call The Botanical Gardens home. The Royal Bahamas Defense Force Marching Band and Prison Pop Band also treated the students to renditions of Bahamian music.

A local publicity company, Serena Williams Media and PR, donated funds toward the 100 plus treat bags for each child and teacher that were present.

“Hopefully, the more students learn of their connection to their environment, they will become more aware of what’s needed from all of us in our fight against worrying climate change conditions,” said Serena Williams, who also noted the longevity of the Gardens.

“The Botanical Gardens was well ahead of its time in the fight against climate change conditions; since their opening in 1973, its 18 acres of flora and fauna daily help reduce the country’s carbon emissions.”

Karen Kikivarakis-Ferguson, The Botanical Garden’s Manager, thanked Serena Williams Media and Public Relations.

“Thank you for lending a helping hand with our event. It was really appreciated,” she said.