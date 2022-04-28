Sears: I’M Not Involved With Wsc Operations

WORKS and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears says he is not personally involved in the operations of the Water and Sewerage Corporation, however, he is confident the utility provider’s board of directors will handle any issues and turn them over to the proper authorities if needed.

His comments came after local media reported a special WSC investigation allegedly revealed “apparent conflict of interest, lack of due diligence, and poor professional judgement” at the corporation.

On the sidelines of an event yesterday, Mr Sears was asked if he was confident that the culture will change with the new board in place.

He answered: “We have a board and the board has conduct of the affairs of the Water and Sewerage Corporation, as with respect to BPL or the Bridge Authority, and I trust the board to act in (a) responsible way and if there are any issues, it will be turned over to the appropriate authorities. But I personally, I’m not directly involved. We have to allow as the law requires that the board, that these corporations have responsibility for the conduct of the affairs within the corporation and I have confidence in the board.”

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis was asked about the allegations in the report.

However, he told reporters he was “not going to get into that.”

“Matters of that nature will be handled appropriately by the necessary authority,” Mr Davis said. “I don’t want my hands in it. Whatever is discovered, the chips will fall where they may.”

The new WSC board was named last year, months after the Progressive Liberal Party won the 2021 general election.