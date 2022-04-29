First Pine Crest Homes To Be Completed Next Month

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE first set of homes in the government’s affordable housing programme will be completed next month, according to Jobeth Coleby-Davis as she insisted the construction process aligned with the highest standards available.

The minister, who has responsibility for housing and transport, defended the homes at the Pine Crest Subdivision in direct response to former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis who recently visited the subdivision near the South Beach area and scrutinised the manner in which the homes were being constructed.

Mrs Coleby-Davis said there were no cutting corners, adding the houses were made from concrete blocks and reinforced with poured concerts and steel columns with beams inside.

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Public Works Bacchus Rolle said the homes were being built with advanced construction technology and the end result would be a superior or significantly stronger structure.

The members of Parliament made the comments during debate on a resolution to transfer parcels of lands to the Ministry of Housing for the purposes of providing new dwellings for persons of moderate means.

“A key function of the Department of Housing is to ensure that quality homes are being constructed,” Mrs Coleby-Davis told Parliament yesterday. “The department is aware of inaccurate information in the public domain relating to the Pine Crest Subdivision. While we are open to criticism and feedback, let me emphatically state that the public comments by some are grossly exaggerated and built on a false and misleading premise that is likely motivated by the need to sow seeds of political mischief and undermine public trust in the project.

“The Pine Crest Subdivision features homes that are built at the highest standard, even surpassing the recommended standards. We went above and beyond to ensure that these homes will be safe—even through the most adverse weather. Looking at the structures, you will note the architectural shingles, highly elevated foundations, and the use of hurricane impact windows. This isn’t one of those pre-election housing ploys being rushed along at the end of a term.”

She continued: “There are no cutting corners here. We are delivering this housing project early so we had plenty of time to build these structures according to the highest standards.

“Looking at the structures, you will note that they are made from concrete blocks and reinforced with poured concrete and steel columns with beams inside the blocks. Any experienced contractor would inform you that this method is locally approved and has been in use for decades in The Bahamas. This is a fact. Anyone who is saying otherwise needs to get their information from better sources or simply stop talking about things that they know nothing about.

“But that is the issue isn’t it? There are politically-motivated commentators out there who care more about attacking and scoring points than they care about the truth – even at the risk of undermining a project that is for the benefit of everyday Bahamians.”

“It gives me great satisfaction,” she also said, “to advise this honourable House that the first set of homes in the Pine Crest Subdivision will be available in May 2022 – yes, that’s next month.

“Like I said: there are no pie-in-the-sky promises here. The process was done the right way from start to finish, and we were able to deliver in record time.”

For his part, official opposition Leader Michael Pintard said minority members of Parliament were in support of the affordable homes project. However, he called on the government to offer the option of buying land only, so that would-be homeowners could choose a contractor and housing plan of their own.

He said should the Free National Movement be elected to the government under his leadership, it was his intention to offer plots of land for purchase and turnkey options.

He further questioned why the environmental impact assessment and topography study were not attached to the resolution, adding there were also concerns about the flora and fauna in the area and whether the area was prone to flooding as is the case with the neighbouring Pinewood Gardens community.

In response, Mrs Coleby-Davis said all of the required studies were either complete or in the process of completion, adding there had been no need to attach them because the focus yesterday was on the transfer of property to the Ministry of Housing.