Ingraham Tours Gb For Book Launch

FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham presented his new book to Grand Bahama school principals at the Sir Charles Hayward Library yesterday.

Thanks to donations by Sawyer’s Fresh Market and the Grand Bahama Port Authority, which each donated 20 books, all school libraries will have a copy of Mr Ingraham’s book of speeches, “I say what I mean, and I mean what I say.”

When addressing the principals, Mr Ingraham said his book editor, whom he has known for 30 years, urged him to write the book. While first objecting, he said, he remembers making a long speech in May 1985 which resulted in him being “kicked out of the PLP”. In this speech, he said he did not know how history would judge him “but I was taking a particular course of action, and I was going to sleep very well that night because I said what I meant, and I meant what I said.”

The publication of the book was funded “by a very generous Bahamian” and copies are being sold at cost. It is hoped the sales will fund volumes two and three.

Mr Ingraham hopes to write his autobiography next year.

“You will find in the book much information that can assist students and others in appreciating and learning what happened in the country during the 15 years that I had the opportunity to be prime minister,” he said.

He also held a book signing at Sawyer’s Fresh Market and an official launch at the Grand Lucayan’s great lawn.

This morning, he will make a courtesy call on Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey and speak to students at the Jack Hayward Senior High School.

Photos: Andrew Miller/BIS