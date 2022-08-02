Two police hurt as car overturns

TWO police officers are said to be recuperating after their marked police cruiser overturned in Pinewood Gardens.

The accident reportedly occurred at around 11.45 pm on Friday at the intersection of Plane and Pigeon Plum Streets.

Preliminary reports indicate the officers were travelling north on Pigeon Plum Street in a marked white Dodge Charger, when a white Ford Ranger travellng west on Plane Street collided with them, which resulted in both vehicles being overturned.

The drivers were all taken to the hospital via Emergency Medical Services personnel where the officers were treated and discharged.

The driver of the Ford Ranger, a 40-year-old male of southwestern New Providence remains in hospital in fair condition.

Investigations continue.