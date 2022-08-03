Child’s body in golf club pond

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A YOUNG boy was found dead wearing only underwear in a pond near the Oakes Field Sports Centre Golf Academy yesterday.

Authorities believe the child is between 10 and 12 years old. It is believed he had been there for 24 hours, according to police.

Press liaison officer chief superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told reporters at the scene that at around 5.35pm yesterday police received reports that the lifeless body of a boy had been discovered.

A short time before this incident, a man was found inside a vehicle at Warren Street, off Farrington Road.

“Officers responded and discovered the body of a male partially submerged in the pond here,” she said at the scene of the discovery yesterday.

“The body appears to be that of a child within the ages of 10 to 12.”

The victim’s identity was unknown and police did not receive any reports pertaining to a missing child.

The chief superintendent urged parents to ensure they are aware of their children’s whereabouts at all times.

“I wish to send a firm message to parents that you need to know where your children are. You need to ensure that your children are always with a responsible adult.”

Press liaison Skippings said police have a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to child neglect.

“If our investigation reveals that (in) this particular incident that there was some form of child neglect you will see the parent or parents being charged in connection with this matter. We have a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to our darlings, the children. Children are our future and we are supposed to look out for these children,” she said.

She appealed to members of the public to ensure they are responsible to prevent incidents of this kind.