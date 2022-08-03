Gaither confident she can be contender for 100 final

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

BIRMINGHAM, England — Tynia Gaither wasn’t quite pleased with the time, but she’s confident that she can be a contender for the final in the women’s 100 metres at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium, while Denisha Cartwright was just elated to be here for the experience.

Coming off her stunning false start in the semi-finals of the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon where she rebounded to make the semi-finals of the 200m, falling short of advancing to the final of the World Championships about two weeks ago, Gaither looked to be in great form.

She advanced to the semi-final yesterday with her second place finish in the fifth of seven heats in a time of 11.19 seconds to trail Trinidad & Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye, who won the heat in 11.14.

While Ahye emerged as the fastest qualifier for today’s semi-final and final, Gaither was listed at number eight. Nigeria took two of the top three spots with Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha at No.1 in 10.99 and Rosemary Chukwuma third in 11.02.

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah occupies the second spot in an identical time of 10.99 as Nwokocha. Despite her time and position, Gaither said she’s not too concerned. She’s right where she needs to be.

“I feel a little rusty, but I feel like that woke me up, so I should be ready for the semis,” Gaither said. “There’s no reason why I should not be able to run a PB (personal best time) and make the final. If I do that, I will be straight.”

With a number of the women coming over from Eugene, Gaither said that will definitely make each round an exciting one, but after she posted her PB at the championships, she is confident that she can run faster here.

The 29-year-old Gaither also had some company in 22-year-old Cartwright, whom she was able to help pull along. Gaither said whatever she can do to help the 20-year-old Cartwright she will do because she is going to be one of the athletes to watch in the future.

In making her global debut, Cartwright was fourth in the last heat in 11.85, which was only good enough for 32nd overall. Cartwright, who had another sensational season at Minnesota State, said she’s just glad to get her first taste of a major international competition.

“I just came here to have fun. I just wanted to execute and have some fun,” she said. “I felt I could have gotten out quicker, but when I did go, I was able to work my arms. So overall, I just wanted to represent the Bahamas.”

Cartwright said she couldn’t believe the size of the crowd as they cheered for each competitor. “I was like wow,” she said.

Cartwright noted that Gaither was able to help calm her nerves and that was what helped her to get through the race. “I look up to her. I met her in Miramar, Florida where we ran on the relay team and I passed the baton to her,” Cartwright remembered. “So seeing her out here, it was really special. She’s been a role model for me, so I’m glad that I can watch her and see what she does to get ready for this level of competition.”

Whether she comes back on Thursday and runs in the 200m or not, Cartwright said she’s just thankful for the opportunity to compete at the games and she feels she can only benefit from the experience for the future.

In the evening session, Jahmaal Wilson also made his Commonwealth Games’ debut in the last of the two heats of the men’s 110m hurdles.

But it was short lived as he was disqualified.

Today, in addition to Gaither in the women’s 100m, Grand Bahamian Alonzo Russell will begin his campaign for a medal in the men’s 400m and fellow Grand Bahamian Donald Thomas and Shaun Miller Jr will compete in the men’s high jump final, in which they didn’t have to do the qualifying round yesterday.