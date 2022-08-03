Police investigate suspected suicide

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating an alleged suicide in the Carmichael Road area.

Initial information suggested that shortly after 11am yesterday a male in his early 20s was found unresponsive, hanging with a sheet around his neck.

Emergency Medical Services responded and confirmed no signs of life.

While police have not officially identified the victim there was an outpouring of reaction on social media when news broke about the alleged suicide.

This comes after another alleged suicide occurred on Saturday when around 7pm police responded to a report of a male hanging from a property in the area of Marathon Road, north of Robinson Road.

Emergency Medical Services responded and confirmed the man showed no signs of life.

Police are uncertain of the circumstances surrounding this incident and said an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, North Andros police were also investigating an alleged drowning of an adult female. Police revealed in a statement the incident reportedly occurred shortly after 1pm yesterday.

“Preliminary reports indicate that a family of three was swimming in waters in the Staniard Creek area, when a child became distressed. An adult female attempted to assist the child; however, she too became distressed,” the statement said.

“An adult male relative was able to rescue the child; however, the female was found unresponsive a short time later. The victim was transported to the local clinic where she was pronounced dead. Investigations into this incident continue.”

This matter follows another apparent drowning that police said occurred on Saturday

Police said reports indicate that two men dove into waters at Mangrove Cay to retrieve two small fishing vessels that had become unattached from their parent vessel, a 42ft fishing boat.

One of the men, a 52-year-old resident of Pinewood Gardens, surfaced a short time later, while the second - Roynardo Strachan - did not.

Police said while conducting a search of the area with local mariners, they later found Mr Strachan’s body in waters 300 yards off Little Harbor Creek, Mangrove Cay.