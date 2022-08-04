Davis: Govt considers inquiry into BPL issues

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis yesterday said his administration is considering staging a number of official inquiries, among them one that will look into the affairs of Bahamas Power and Ligh Company.

Following the swearing in of Ian Winder as Chief Justice, the Prime Minister was asked whether he was still minded to carry out a public inquiry into BPL and its controversial rate reduction bond.

Responding, Mr Davis said: “There are a number of things that’s on the table and we’re looking into those matters now and the question is how far we take them. As you know we’ve been inquiring in another issue that we thought we needed some oversight and inquiry and those are continuing, and we’ll be making a decision.”

Pressed further and asked if he was referring to a Commission of Inquiry at BPL, Mr Davis paused briefly and smiled before answering: “We are considering some inquiries. You would have heard me saying on a number of occasions where we’re unable through the inquiry... to get information. There are ways and means of advancing that inquiry to another level to ensure that persons are compelled to respond and to provide information that are necessary to come to conclusions as to what has happened.

“What I am concerned about is not just what has happened, but I want to have recommendations from the inquiries as to how best we can shore up our democracy, to ensure transparency and accountability and that we understand that the pitfalls made by others by persons in government…”

Mr Davis was asked to respond to criticisms his administration has received from choosing not to make public legal settlements reached in certain suits against the government.

Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard has called on the government to disclose the details of a lawsuit settlement concluded with two senior police officers, including the rationale behind the move.

He was referring to suits filed by Clayton Fernander and Leamond Deleveaux.

Both have now been appointed Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner, respectively, in recent weeks under the Davis administration.

They filed suit against the government in 2019 after they were asked to take their accumulated vacation leave that year.

“What we have to appreciate is there are matters that the government is going to be engaged which is sensitive,” Mr Davis said “…that it will not be made public particularly at this time. There are a number of issues that brought on suits against the government because of the conduct of the previous administration.

“If we’re going to move to resolve those other matters to expose settlements in any form or fashion (it) may prejudice the ability to settle others and that’s why at this time we don’t intend to disclose those matters, but in time the records are clear.

“There’ll be ways and means for them to get that information in due course and it will be. It’s just not at this time..”