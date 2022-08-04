‘How will govt reach 70 percent vaccination target?’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

WITH the government hoping to have a 70 percent vaccination rate among the public by year’s end, Former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands yesterday questioned how health officials planned to reach that target given slow vaccine uptake in the country.

“The honourable member for Tall Pines, the Minister of Health and Wellness said to the public that they imagine that we will get rid of the mask mandates when we reach 70 per cent of the population inoculated against COVID-19,” the Free National Movement Chairman said during a press conference yesterday.

“The Prime Minister (Philip “Brave” Davis) then doubled down on that and said that it could be as early as in a very short time. It’s hard to understand how if the population is at 43 per cent (or) 169,000 people fully immunised and we need to get to 70 per cent and we are vaccinating 1,400 I think 1,390 people per week, how are we going to get to 70 per cent by the end of the year?”

According to the government’s latest vaccine tracker, more than 170,000 people have been fully vaccinated in The Bahamas to date, while more than 159,000 people have received their first dose.

On Tuesday, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville told reporters that the percentage of people vaccinated in the country represented “between 54 to 56 percent.”

He also made an appeal for more people to get vaccinated, saying once the country meets its vaccination target and virus cases and hospitalisations remain low, officials “will be able to reduce or even remove the mask mandate.”

The push for more vaccinations comes amid concern about the rapidly spreading monkeypox virus, which has been deemed a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation.

Yesterday, Dr Sands said there had not been enough “helpful” information provided by government to allay public fears surrounding the virus.

“When we talk about monkey pox, there has been a shortage of information, helpful information to allay the fears and concerns of the general public,” he said.

“There has been precious little discussion about how we are going to fix the broken hospitals in Grand Bahama and in Nassau. How are we going to fix the floors in the operating room? How are we going to repair the broken-down equipment in our health facilities? How are we going to get nurses to staff beyond the critically low levels of nursing staff that we have now particularly in our ICU, emergency room, dialysis unit and other critical care areas. So, we have a health crisis, and this administration has refused to speak in any real terms about how they intend to fix it.”

Dr Darville has previously said the government is in talks with the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) for the acquisition of the monkeypox vaccines, though he could not give a date as to when the doses will arrive in country.

“We have been working from day one with our partners at the Pan American Health Organisation. We are definitely in the community. We are presently starting consultations with those in the border, customs and immigration and some of our uniformed individuals. We are presently reaching out to high-risk groups in the tourism sector and so the list goes on and on and so we’re working very closely with PAHO and we realise that it’s important for us to stay on top of it,” he said recently.