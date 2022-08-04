Why hasn’t family of boy found in pond come forward?

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A DAY after the body of a boy was discovered in waters of a pond near the Oakes Field Sports Centre Golf Academy, no one has come forward to claim the child or reveal his identity.

Authorities believe the victim is of Haitian descent and between the ages of 10 and 12.

Sergeant Desiree Ferguson, of the RBPF’s Public Affairs and Communications Department told reporters yesterday that police are appealing to members of the public to assist in identifying the victim.

Officers returned to the scene of the discovery yesterday to make the appeal.

“We are appealing to members of the public, particularly our Haitian community members to please help us in identifying who this deceased child may be,” she said. “We know that someone’s child is missing, we know that they may know who this child is in their community, so we’re asking them to assist us in officially identifying who he may be.”

Press liaison officer chief superintendent Chrislyn Skippings clarified to reporters that young children discovered the victim’s body, as she previously told the press on Tuesday that golfers found the victim.

“Those children are from the nearby community and we suspect those children are between the ages of ten to 12. Young children yet again coming in the back of the pond area to take a swim, an area where they should not be,” she said.

Chief superintendent Skippings said the police will ensure the children and their parents will be receiving counselling after this traumatic situation.

When asked by reporters what will happen if the victim’s remains continued to go unidentified, Mrs Skippings said she is optimistic that the victim will be identified, however, if not the state will handle the burial of the child.

“If nobody steps forward then the state would have to take care of this particular incident and eventually the burial of this child, but I am going to remain optimistic that somebody will come forward,” she said.

Social Services and Urban Development Minister Obie Wilchcombe said his ministry will work with police to quickly identify the victim and work with the family

“It is our responsibility to work with the Royal Bahamas Police Force as quickly as possible to identify the youngster and speak directly with his family, but of course we are limited on what we can say given the circumstances,” Mr Wilchcombe said yesterday.

“We are working with the Royal Bahamas Police to reach out to determine the child’s family and to work with the family in getting over this very difficult situation.”

He noted that this situation cannot be classified as child neglect, but rather children being adventurous.

“I wouldn’t put this in a category of child neglect,” he also said. “I would put this in a category of these children are adventurous and we know if you are not supervising children they are likely to get into mischief. So, anything could have happened and we have to find out before we arrive to a conclusion.

The social services minister urged adults to be more conscious of children as it is an “awesome responsibility” to care for them.