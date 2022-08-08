Two men suspected of stealing laptops

POLICE are hunting two men suspected stealing $21,000 worth of laptops.

The laptops were stolen from a business on Wulff Road, the theft being discovered around 9am on Saturday.

“The HP laptops are worth in excess of $21,000,” police said.

“Police are following significant leads into the matter and wish to remind members of the public that purchasing stolen property is a major offense, and those found aiding and abetting will be prosecuted.

“Anyone with information that can assist police in locating the suspects and stolen electronics are asked to contact police @ 919/911, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2 or Crimestoppers at @ 328-TIPS.”

• POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a structural fire that destroyed a single storey building on East Street South on Friday.

According to reports, the incident occurred sometime around 3.45am at a business establishment.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Police investigations are ongoing.