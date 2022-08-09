BEMU signs new agreement

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE government signed a new industrial agreement with the Bahamas Educators Managerial Union (BEMU) during a brief ceremony at the Office of Prime Minister yesterday.

The signing was the second held by government officials in less than a week, as a similar exercise was conducted with the Bahamas Educators, Counsellors and Allied Workers Union on Friday.

Speaking at yesterday’s signing, BEMU president Stephen McPhee described it as a long time coming, saying the bargaining unit had been at the negotiating table for a new labour contract for four years.

He said the deal was finalised within months of the Davis administration assuming office.

“We are very much glad that we’ve reached a point that we’ve been seeking to achieve over the last four years and within, I think we started in July and after about three or four meetings, we have been able to at least bring what we consider a much-needed relief to members of our bargaining unit as it relates to matters of insurance and pay increases and other benefits and so with that we are proud to say today that we have completed (an agreement) for the most part,” Mr McPhee said.

Some of the measures agreed upon by both parties include incremental increases over a three-year period, scholarship opportunities specific to BEMU members, expanded healthcare coverage and a retention benefit among other incentives.

“We have never seen, in such a short time, such massive increase,” Mr McPhee said of the incremental increases.

“Because even our members who are at what we call at their ceiling, over the next three years their monthly salaries will increase by some $300. Those who are not at their ceiling and are still entitled to increments will receive up to some near $500 monthly and so that for us has been a major accomplishment.”

He said BEMU is also in continued discussions with education officials to address other long-standing issues as it relates to promotion exercises, reclassifications and staffing shortages, which, he said, they are seeking to deal with as “supplemental agreements.”

Yesterday, Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin applauded the BEMU for the maturity and understanding displayed by union executives during the negotiating process.

She also told union members that the government would’ve done more for them if it had the resources to do so.

“I want to thank BEMU for understanding the core purpose and for their work on the frontline in the delivery of education in this country,” she said. “They represent those who facilitate the policies, who administer the educational methodologies or oversee them, and ensure that the standard is met.

“We appreciate them so greatly, greatly and that is, you know, that is why we sought to, I think that there were very few issues that we differed on. There’s some practical issues that we might not have been able to accede to for pragmatic reasons, financing, etc, but I believe that the president has been very dogged (and) he has argued for, I think, a pretty good case for his membership.”

“If we could do all that we could do, we would do but there are some realities and there are some constraints and I think I want to, to express my gratitude to the union, for understanding all of the dimensions of this process and appreciating the core purpose.”

For her part, State Minister for Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle noted that yesterday’s signing was a demonstration of the government’s commitment of fulfilling its promises to workers.

“This is the second of many to come,” she said. “We are happy. We are proud that the members and I always tell our trade union presidents that we work for the same people - your members, our employees, and we are looking for the best terms and the best opportunities in the workplace for your members and our employees.”

Following a 2009 Supreme Court ruling, the BEMU was officially recognised as the primary industrial negotiator for administrators, principals, vice principals, senior persons, and education officers in the Department of Education and the Ministry of Education.

According to BEMU’s president, the union has more than 400 members in The Bahamas.