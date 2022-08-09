Woman accused of neglect in pond tragedy

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

A WOMAN was granted bail by a Magistrate’s Court yesterday for alleged negligence in the drowning of an 11-year-old boy who was in her care.

Stephanie Hanna, 41, stood before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on two counts of cruelty to children in connection with the accidental drowning of Gerodo Atwill Taylor, Jr.

On August 1 at the Oakes Field Sports Centre Golf Academy, Hanna is accused of neglecting the boy while he was in her care and custody. She is further charged with allowing Taylor Jr to be in the yard of a body of water, which was insufficiently guarded, resulting in the child’s death by drowning.

Authorities were alerted to the drowning incident at around 5.35pm on August 2 when a group of young boys discovered Taylor Jr’s lifeless body while swimming in the same area.

In court, Hanna pleaded not guilty to both charges. She was granted $7,000 bail with one or two sureties.

Hanna’s trial will begin on November 14.