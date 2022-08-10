Bazaar blazes again

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama’s mostly shuttered International Bazaar was again struck by fire yesterday.

Fire Officer Assistant Superintendent of Police Elie Ariscar said that at around 8am, police received a call about a reported building fire at the Bazaar.

Structures at the site were struck by fires last November and December.

However, yesterday’s blaze spread to several buildings due to windy conditions.

“As a result, (of the call) a team of officers from the Fire Department responded with two appliances to the scene,” Mr Ariscar said. “When they arrived, the team would have met a multi-unit single story structure fully engulfed with flames here at the Bazaar.

“The crew would’ve started battling the fire but as you know as a result of previous fires and damages as a result of past hurricanes the building was in a state of disrepair, which exacerbated the fire and due to the wind conditions, we’re presently experiencing the fire would’ve continued to spread to the western side of the building. As you can see in the back of me, you would’ve seen that the fire would spread completely to all the structures to the western side of Bazaar.

“A lot of the businesses that were housed here at the time of the fire would have already left prior to the fire and we had maybe about two or three building structures that had businesses that were operating. They were able to remove their items prior to the fire moving to their area but in all I guess matters at this time the fire is pretty much under control.

“At this time, it’s still an active investigation. As you can see the officers are still battling this fire. Once we would’ve extinguished this fire and properly ensure that it is safe for investigators to conduct their investigation then we’ll try to ascertain the cause of the fire.”

Ian Rolle, president of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), said in a statement that GBPA has engaged, and continues to engage, with operators of the International Bazaar, which include representatives of the Bazaar Association and several property owners, so that they can continue demolition exercises on the dilapidated structures and buildings.

“The GBPA is acutely aware of the need to demolish derelict structures within the International Bazaar for the safety of all businesses and visitors,” he said. “We have performed demolitions in the past at our own cost, most recently in February 2022 when we, in partnership with owners, demolished fire-damaged buildings in the Oriental Section.

“We have also written to numerous property owners of dilapidated structures over the years to sensitise them to the need to repair or demolish their buildings. In addition, we have engaged the government of The Bahamas in advance discussions to approve our requested amendments of the Building and Sanitary bylaws, which would enable GBPA to execute more demolitions in a timely manner and recoup the associated costs.

“With the requested bylaw amendments in place, GBPA can continue to make consistent efforts to address the remainder of derelict buildings in the International Bazaar and other dilapidated structures within the city. The GBPA itself has never owned any part of the International Bazaar, but has historically subsidized the Bazaar for many years when owners were no longer maintaining its communal areas.”

The fire reignited discussions around fire hydrants on the island. Senator Kirkland Russell claimed less than ten percent of the hydrants there were working.

“If you come right over here, you can see the fire hydrant just about 200ft from here but that fire hydrant has no water. None of the fire hydrants around this area have no water and that is just not a problem here at the International Bazaar,” he said.

“That is a problem on this entire island and so when you go in areas such as Hunters, you go in Eight Mile Rock or throughout West Grand Bahama as well you would not find that the hydrants are not working. Less than I believe ten percent of these hydrants are working and if I am wrong, I stand to be corrected, but my information is that less than ten percent of the hydrants are working.”

But the chief fire officer asserted efforts were made to report hydrant issues.

He said: “I cannot speak to what the senator would have spoken to, but I can say in our traversing and working with the hydrants in Freeport area, anytime we experience a hydrant that may not be working we report it to the utility company and they will rectify the issue.“

“Now if there is a situation that the fire department is not aware of we cannot speak to that. We can only speak to the hydrants that we know are working.”

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard said he thinks it’s important for the owners of the Bazaar in conjunction with the Grand Bahama Port Authority to make a decision in terms of removing the structure that is an “eye sore” and making a determination on whether or not they were going to build another development there or sell it.

He said one of the concerns expressed by the port authority is the need for bylaws to be passed and supported by government so they can have teeth in their regulation that empowers them to enforce the law as it relates to buildings that have fallen in a state of disrepair.

“So, we are expecting that the Grand Bahama Port Authority would step up to the plate and do what is necessary and that they would work in conjunction, not just with central government, but certainly owners of these building to make sure to transform the face of Freeport and, of course, the extended Grand Bahama,” the Marco City MP said.