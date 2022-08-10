Celebrating Fox Hill Day

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis, several government ministers and members of the Official Opposition visited Fox Hill Baptist churches that yesterday held ecumenical services to commemorate this year’s Fox Hill Day celebrations.

The event is celebrated by Fox Hill residents to honour the emancipation of their ancestors from slavery.

The government delegation that took part in the festivities included Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell, Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears, Minister of State for Public Service Pia Glover- Rolle, Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting and others.

They were also joined by Leader of the Official Opposition Michael Pintard.

Churches visited by the group included St Paul’s Baptist Church, Mt Carey Baptist Church, Macedonia Baptist Church and St Mark’s Baptist Church.

Among those delivering brief remarks at yesterday’s services included Prime Minister Davis, Mr Mitchell and Mr Pintard.

Mr Davis, who was supported by his Cabinet colleagues, also sang a song for attendees at each service.

Yesterday’s celebrations marked the end of the weeklong activities, which officially began on Emancipation Day. The name Fox Hill derives from a freed African slave named Samuel Fox who was granted 23 acres of land in 1801.

The slave village that once stood in the area is said to have been the last to receive the news of emancipation, a week late.

There were also activities held last night in observance of Fox Hill Day.